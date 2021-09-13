Chelsea Team News: Christian Pulisic & N'Golo Kante Ruled Out of Zenit Clash

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante for their Champions League group stage clash against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday evening.

The duo missed Chelsea's 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, and they will remain absent for the European meeting in midweek.

Pulisic picked up an ankle injury on international duty with the USMNT, while Kante has also been nursing a problem sustained prior to the international break.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

And the pair won't be risked for Zenit's visit to west London on Tuesday as Chelsea begin their defence of the title they won in Porto back in May.

Kante could return against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, while Pulisic is still in the treatment room.

What was said?

Tuchel confirmed that the pair would be absent for Tuesday's clash in his pre-match press conference.

"Christian did not train with us. We are in the period of ten days after the international break to bring him back to the pitch. He is still in treatment and individual training.

"N’Golo had two training sessions yesterday and today but the Champions League game comes a bit too early. We don’t take the risk now, this early in the season. We decided to give him another load tomorrow in training. He will have a day off with all of us and rejoin team training on Thursday, Friday, Saturday to be fit and ready for the Tottenham game."

