Chelsea Team News: Hakim Ziyech Out of Brentford Clash Due to Illness

Hakim Ziyech will play no part in Chelsea's Premier League encounter against Brentford on Saturday evening, it has been confirmed.

The Moroccan remained at Cobham during the international break and would have been looking to make his mark if given the chance against Brentford following a poor run of form in recent weeks.

Ziyech was handed a warning and wake up call by Thomas Tuchel after being dropped against Southampton.

"We always try to do our best to get the players in the best shape but at some point, after a lot of chances, we have to admit that Kai and Hakim are not in their very best shape.

Sipa USA

"That may not even be their fault it's just like this at the moment. They struggle at the moment to be decisive. But we had a period after pre-season when Kai and Hakim were very decisive for us.

"Hakim was a key player throughout our preparation and in his first game against Villarreal in the Super Cup. Kai also delivered the assist for Hakim's goal.

"They have maybe lost a bit of belief, confidence, whatever. We will not stop trying to boost them. Nobody is angry at them and nobody has major concerns, but we have to pay attention to the actual form."

Sipa USA

But Ziyech won't get the opportunity to be decisive against Brentford, if he was to be given the chance. The 28-year-old has missed the last two sessions ahead of the Brentford clash meaning Tuchel is unable to put him in the matchday squad.

"We have doubts with Hakim Ziyech too - he missed the last two sessions with a headache. He is not with the squad tomorrow," confirmed Tuchel on Friday.

