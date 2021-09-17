Chelsea Team News: N'Golo Kante Returns to Face Spurs, Christian Pulisic Remains Out

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea have been boosted after Tuchel revealed on Friday that the Blues have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the London derby against Spurs.

The Blues have a fully fit squad but will still be without Christian Pulisic who is struggling with an ankle injury. Pulisic remains sidelined, however there was some positive injury news for the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

N'Golo Kante will return to the side on Sunday. Tuchel declared the Frenchman fit and ready to face Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"No fresh injury concerns, good news," Tuchel said to the media on Friday afternoon in his pre-match press conference.

"Christian Pulisic is in individual training and trying to come back as fast as possible to team training. He will not be in the squad. N’Golo is back in full shape and ready to play."

Reece James will return for the Blues after missing the Aston Villa victory through suspension following his dismissal against Liverpool last month.

Spurs could be without several key names including Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura, while they are also sweating over the fitness of Heung-min Son.

