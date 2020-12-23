Team News: Reece James and Ben Chilwell doubts to face Arsenal

Chelsea duo Reece James and Ben Chilwell are doubts for their Boxing Day fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

James has been struggling with a knee injury in recent games and was rested in the 3-0 win against West Ham on Monday after undergoing a scan at the weekend.

While Chilwell was forced off inside ten minutes against the Hammers with an ankle injury on his birthday, putting his availability at doubt for the remaining two matches of the year.

And Lampard confirmed the news that both full-backs are doubts for their clashes against Arsenal and Aston Villa ahead of the New Year.

"They are both doubtful, so I can't give an answer on whether they will be fit for either game."

Hakim Ziyech has been confirmed by Lampard to be out of the London derby on Saturday.

