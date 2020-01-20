Chelsea team news: Reece James in contention to face Arsenal, Marcos Alonso available

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Tuesday's London derby with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The Blues host the Gunners in west London sitting ten points ahead of Mikel Arteta's side in the league.

Here is the team news from Stamford Bridge:

Reece James

The full-back could return to the side after he was forced off against Newcastle United after injuring his knee.

Frank Lampard reveals he is in contention, however they will make a late call on the 20-year-old.

"Reece had an injury to the back his knee but thankfully it’s not as bad as first feared.

"I was a little worried at first, purely because he had to overcome an injury at the start of the season but thankfully it’s not as bad as first feared.

"Reece is in contention for tomorrow but it will be a tight call, so will give him another 24 hours to try and recover fully.

"So hopefully he will be fine for tomorrow but if not, then certainly for the weekend."

Marcos Alonso

The 29-year-old hasn't featured in the squad since the victory at Tottenham before Christmas, but the Spaniard will return against the Gunners in midweek.

"Marcos Alonso is fine now after his injury. He’s fit and he’s in the squad for tomorrow," Lampard said.

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain out for the Blues.

