Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea travel to the south coast looking to end a run of two consecutive defeats. Heavy losses against Brentford and Real Madrid have marked their return from the international break, leaving the Blues short of confidence.

Seven goals conceded in their last two matches, Chelsea will be hoping to put their wrongs right at St Mary's on Saturday to get back to winning ways in the league.

Callum Hudson-Odoi missed both games due to an achilles problem, and along with Ben Chilwell, he remains sidelined.

Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku are doubtful after missing training on Thursday. Lukaku is suffering from pain in his achilles which Tuchel confirmed wasn't a major problem.

Tuchel updated reporters on the team news in his pre-match press conference: “Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out. We are a bit in doubt with Romelu and Hakim Ziyech. They were not in training due to little problems yesterday. We need a test to see if they are in training at three o’clock and available for tomorrow.”

On Lukaku he added: "He has achilles pain. It's painful, not a major injury."

Hudson-Odoi is set to be out for a number of weeks, rather than days, with Tuchel admitting it's a disappointing setback for both the winger and team.

“Doesn’t look so good at the moment. It’s not a matter of days at the moment, it’s a matter of weeks. It’s a setback. He started in the Club World Cup final, we were just talking about it. He had an assist in the final, he was crucial on the left side, sometimes as a wingback but most of the time as a winger. It was one of the seasons he has had the most play time I would say and was growing into it. Suddenly it stopped his season, not his fault but it’s an upset.”

