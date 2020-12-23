Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news to face Arsenal on Boxing Day

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Chelsea travel across the capital to face Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates on Saturday looking to build on their 3-0 win against West Ham.

Lampard was without Hakim Ziyech for the London derby in midweek and will continue to be without the Moroccan again at the weekend.

Reece James missed out through a a knee injury and is a doubt for the Arsenal clash.

Ben Chilwell was forced off early on after picking up an ankle problem and he is also a doubt for Saturday

"They are both doubtful, so I can't give an answer on whether they will be fit for either game [Arsenal or Aston Villa]," revealed Lampard on James and Chilwell.

"No, he won't be fit for Arsenal," Lampard added on Ziyech.

"It's a muscle injury so we need to wait for it to recover. Not a long-term concern and we hope to have him back in a week or so. That's football when players are playing every two or three days."

