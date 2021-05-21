Chelsea Team News to Face Aston Villa: Christensen Fit, Havertz & Kante to Have Late Fitness Tests

Sports Illustrated home
Thomas Tuchel Left Sweating on Fitness of Chelsea Duo Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 

The 2020/21 domestic campaign comes to an end for the Blues when they travel to Villa Park to face Dean Smith's side.

Champions League qualification is still in Chelsea's hands after they beat Leicester City in midweek heading into the final day. A win will guarantee a top four finish, while anything other than that they will have to rely on results going for them elsewhere. 

sipa_33415671

Tuchel delivered the team news for the crunch fixture in the Midlands.

Andreas Christensen will be in squad but N'Golo Kante and Kai Havertz will face late fitness tests ahead of the league clash.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Andreas Christensen will be in the squad. He did full training today and yesterday without any problems. So he will be back. Kai did a test today and will be tested in team training tomorrow.

"With NG it's going to be very close but there are some hopes he joins team training tomorrow. If not, he'll join on Monday."

sipa_33311151 (1)
