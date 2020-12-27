Chelsea team news to face Aston Villa: Updates on Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Chilwell and James

Frank Lampard will have a selection dilemma ahead of Chelsea's home match against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Chelsea will be looking for an upturn in form after losing three of their last four in the league, but face a difficult task against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard will need to rotate, with the Blues playing less than 48 hours on from their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi will start for the Blues after his 45 minute spell at the Emirates, and Lampard confirmed the 20-year-old will start against Dean Smith's side.

(Photo by JULIAN FINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Callum was fantastic with his energy. That’s what we needed and why he will play in the next game. If Callum plays like that, then he can be a really serious player."

Hakim Ziyech

Lampard revealed on December 23 ahead of Arsenal that they hoped to have him back within a week.

"It’s not a long-term concern, we hope to have him back within the next week or so, and hopefully offering what he was before."

However, the Moroccan will be out of the Aston Villa clash.

Reece James & Ben Chilwell

The duo played in the defeat to Arsenal on Saturday however Lampard confirmed they were both not 100%.

(Photo by Adrian Dennis - Pool/Getty Images)

Playing less than 48 hours on, Lampard could look to rest and give Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri a run in the side.

Christian Pulisic is expected to continue in the side after his bright performances, while Timo Werner could be dropped as Lampard looks to make changes.

Thiago Silva may need to play two games in a week despite Chelsea looking to manage his fitness as the Blues look to regain control of their form.

Olivier Giroud will be pushing for a start as will Jorginho who came off the bench against Arsenal.

