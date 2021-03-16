Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea head into the second leg of the last-16 tie in west London with a one goal advantage after Olivier Giroud's bicycle kick sealed a 1-0 win in the first leg last month.

Mason Mount and Jorginho picked up yellow cards in the first leg which sees them suspended and out of the second leg in west London on Wednesday night.

Thiago Silva [thigh] and Tammy Abraham [ankle] have missed out in recent weeks, and will continue to be on the sidelines on Wednesday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Tuchel said on missing Mount and Jorginho: "We have no fresh injuries but we are are without two key players for us tomorrow in Mount and Jorginho.

"Especially with Mason for his offensive skills and his power to break the lines with strong dribbling and his shots. Atletico are one of the best teams in Europe for not giving shooting chances away, so of course it’s a blow to miss an offensive player for a game such as this one.

"They are important players for us but we have a strong group and we have to adapt and find solutions to this.

"We also need to work without Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham for this game. They are not quite right yet but with an international break now coming, I don’t think there is too much risk in me saying that we expect them to join us again after the international break.

"So we are missing four key players for this game but that makes the selection a little bit easier, because we can select 23 players in the Champions League.

"We will use the whole squad. We can make five substitutes during the match, so we have a clear idea of what we can do."

Joao Felix is set to start for Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, boss Diego Simeone confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

