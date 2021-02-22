Chelsea team news to face Atletico Madrid: Thiago Silva out, Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic travel

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday night.

Chelsea head to Bucharest, Romania to play Diego Simeone's men.

They are unbeaten since Tuchel was appointed last month (W5, D2) and he will experience his first bit of European action with the Blues.

(Photo by RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And Tuchel confirmed the team news in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

Thiago Silva remains unavailable for the Blues: "He is not available," said Tuchel. "He is training right now. We are leaving and he is not available."

But Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz will travel with the squad to Bucharest.

“Very happy that both of them are in the group. They trained with us, no complaints, and they travel with us."

Tuchel added on his squad: "We are well equipped in our squad. I love what I feel, love what I see. The hunger to compete, a strong bond, a strong club.

“I'm very happy to arrive in Bucharest the feeling is we are ready and trust the boys on the pitch."

