Chelsea team news to face Barnsley: Thomas Tuchel set to ring changes - Kante & Ziyech to start

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed there is a 'high possibility' that lots of changes will be made to his Chelsea side to face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday night.

Chelsea travel to Oakwell for the fifth round tie which will be Tuchel's first taste of FA Cup action as a manager. 

And he has confirmed the team news ahead of their trip up north this week. 

"There is a high possibility we will make a lot of changes. Everybody who deserves to be on the pitch hasn't been on the pitch so far," said Tuchel. "So it's a moment to have fresh legs and fresh minds on the pitch."

Ziyech set to start against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Tuchel revealed that N'Golo Kante will start in the midfield for the Blues, while Hakim Ziyech is also expected to be given a chance to impress on Thursday after featuring just once under the German since he took charge.

"He will start tomorrow," said Tuchel on Kante.

Tuchel added on Ziyech: "Hopefully tomorrow we see the best of him. Tomorrow we hope he shows the same quality and determination in training."

Thiago Silva remains out with a thigh injury, however no update was provided on the availability of Kai Havertz who was missing from training on Tuesday ahead of the cup tie.

