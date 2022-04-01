Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the team news for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

They are back in domestic action following the final international break before the end of the season, and the Blues get back underway with a west London derby.

Chelsea have won their previous six games in all competitions, yet to lose since the Club was put up for sale on March 2, which was added to by the UK Government's sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich.

IMAGO / PA Images

It will be the final time this season in the Premier League that Chelsea will play in front of a full home crowd after the league banned the club from selling any further tickets to non season ticket holders for the remaining home league fixtures.

As Chelsea look to on the field issues, Tuchel confirmed the team news for the London derby.

He received a boost in midweek when both Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi returned to first-team training at Cobham.

IMAGO / Colorsport

James is ready to go in the squad for the Blues, however Hudson-Odoi remains out, as does Ben Chilwell.

“Team news, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will miss the game tomorrow," Tuchel said on Friday.

"Callum still feels his achilles a little bit and some lower back problems. Everyone else was in training. It is always a challenge to come back after these breaks. Everyone was all around the world with different experiences, some of them very successful, some of them not. Some played a lot, some have jet lag. It’s always a challenge coming back. It’s time to regroup and go again tomorrow.”

On James, Tuchel added: “Ready to go, Reece is in the squad for tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, after their long trips back, Thiago Silva and Christian Pulisic's inclusions were question. Silva is available, while a late decision will be made on Pulisic.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Tuchel continued: “Thiago is a bit different to Christian, I have to say. Thiago did not play the third match with Brazil, came back one day earlier and had not the same jet lag than Christian. Thiago was here yesterday and trained today, feels very good so he is available tomorrow.

"For Christian we need to decide, he did not train today. We decided to give him another recovery session today. He did not train with the team, he was here. He was very tired with huge jet lag because he played one day ago, one and a half days ago like 85 minutes, so he played all three matches for the US. We need to figure out if that makes sense and if it makes sense, for how many minutes it makes sense tomorrow.”

