Chelsea team news to face Brighton: Thiago Silva late decision, Andreas Christensen set to return, Mateo Kovacic out

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday evening. 

Chelsea host the Seagulls in west London after reaching the FA Cup final on Saturday with a superb performance during a 1-0 win over league leaders Manchester City.

Tuchel was without Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen due to hamstring problems, while Tammy Abraham was left out of the 20-man squad. 

Kovacic is set to miss out once again, but Christensen is hoped to return for the Blues. 

Thiago Silva picked up a back problem at the weekend but isn't injured, and a late decision will be made.

"In terms of injuries, I expect Andreas to be back. He did a good training session yesterday and I hope today. Thiago, it's different. It may be acute overload. He's not injured but we have to take care of his workload and see if he starts again. I hope it's only Kova who we have out with injury."

