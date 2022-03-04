Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea were much-changed against Luton Town in midweek as knocks hit the squad following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool.

The likes of Kenedy, Harvey Vale, Saul Niguez and Timo Werner were given minutes. Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz were four who weren't involved in midweek.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Tuchel revealed there are no fresh injuries in the squad with several set to return for selection, including the likes of Silva, Ziyech, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah.

But Cesar Azpilicueta is set to miss the league encounter after missing training on Thursday.

“No fresh injuries," said Tuchel in his pre match press conference on Friday.

"I still have to talk to the fitness coaches and doctors after press conference. Azpi was not in training yesterday so this will be a bit too close unfortunately for him. Hakim was in training, seemed good so hopefully he can come back.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Reece James did training yesterday so no problems so far, no reactions after his two matches. It’s good. The guys who were not with us in Luton Town because minor injuries like Trevoh, Thiago, were back in training yesterday and seem good to go.”

Tuchel was delighted with the attitude at Luton after many players played out of position, which he hopes the squad will understand that certain games will require flexibility.

He added: "It’s the moment to step up and not be too angry or disappointed about the last week. This was the moment to show true team spirit and give the very best in an unfamiliar position and they did. I was very happy with the way we won and how we played the game (at Luton). I did not over expect performance wise with a fancy game. What we did was very good from the mental aspect, it showed true character."

