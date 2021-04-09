Chelsea team news to face Crystal Palace: Christian Pulisic & N'Golo Kante fit, Thiago Silva suspended

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea make the short trip across the capital from west to south London to face Roy Hodgson's Eagles.

They will be keen to get back to winning ways on Saturday after they suffered their first defeat under the German last weekend against West Brom in the league, ending their 14 game unbeaten start.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It was a dismal afternoon at Stamford Bridge which was saw Thiago Silva sent off on his return from injury, which sees him suspended for Saturday's London derby.

Chelsea had a positive result in midweek in the Champions League and saw the return of N'Golo Kante, who came off the bench in the second-half during the 2-0 win over Porto.

Kante is available for the Blues on Saturday after Thomas Tuchel confirmed he has all of his squad fit and ready for selection, stating to the media that Chelsea have 'no big injuries' ahead of the league meeting with Crystal Palace.

Christian Pulisic is also available after his hamstring problem against West Brom last weekend as he returned in midweek, and Tuchel hopes he can be a 'decisive factor' for Chelsea.

"I feel him getting stronger and more confident," said Tuchel. "He can be a decisive factor with his speed, ability to dribble and arrive in the box from dangerous situations. Hopefully he can have that impact. It's our job to push him there."

Michy Batshuayi is unavailable for the visitors due to being ineligible to play against his parent club.

