Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Crystal Palace as Romelu Lukaku Hands Blues Boost

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

It's FA Cup time for the Blues and the winner of Sunday's clash at Wembley will book their place in the final to face the winners of the other game between Manchester City and Liverpool. 

For Crystal Palace, Conor Gallagher will be ineligible to face his parent club due to Chelsea rejecting Palace's special request to play him. 

imago1011243354h

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain out, Tuchel confirmed on Friday morning, while Romelu Lukaku handed the Blues a welcome boost after missing the trip to face Real Madrid in midweek.

"Everybody seems okay (other than Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi)," admitted Tuchel.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Romelu was back in training yesterday."

imago1011009559h

After the win in midweek at the Bernabeu, many will be pushing to continue in their starting roles at Wembley. Timo Werner will be itching to carry on his form after netting against both Southampton and Real Madrid. 

Tuchel knows the dangerous and difficult task Chelsea will face this weekend against Patrick Vieira's side. 

He added: “The constant level on which they are playing, high level of energy, commitment. They are playing throughout the season in the same way. It is a big belief, a real team effort, very close to the coach. They are calming the club down, calming the situation down which was not easy with so many players leaving before the season. Did a fantastic job, created a very energetic team full of individual quality and very, very dangerous counter-attacking team. A committed group, very tough to play against in the league and will be a tough one. 

"For us and for them it is a huge opportunity to play at Wembley. We need to be very well prepared to control the counter-attacks, the individual quality, the dribbles and play with the same level of intensity. They can create a certain atmosphere, especially at Selhurst Park but also at Wembley.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011277365h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Offers Insight Into Chelsea Dressing Room Mood After Champions League Exit

By Matt Debono15 hours ago
pjimage (15)
Transfer News

Report: Kounde, Rice & Tchouameni Remain on Chelsea's Summer Transfer Agenda

By Jago Hemming15 hours ago
imago1011183828h
News

Report: Todd Boehly to Have 'Operational Control' of Chelsea Despite Minority Stake in Bid

By Jago Hemming16 hours ago
imago1010204784h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup

By Matt Debono17 hours ago
imago1010365388h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup

By Matt Debono17 hours ago
imago1010252278h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue With Summer Transfer Plans Despite Lack of Takeover Clarity

By Jago Hemming18 hours ago
imago1004286174h
News

Report: Todd Boehly's Consortium Stakes in Chelsea Revealed as Clearlake Capital Set to Take at Least 50%

By Jago Hemming18 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Report: Marquee Summer Signing 'Likely to be Sanctioned' by New Chelsea Owner

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago