Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals this weekend.

It's FA Cup time for the Blues and the winner of Sunday's clash at Wembley will book their place in the final to face the winners of the other game between Manchester City and Liverpool.

For Crystal Palace, Conor Gallagher will be ineligible to face his parent club due to Chelsea rejecting Palace's special request to play him.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain out, Tuchel confirmed on Friday morning, while Romelu Lukaku handed the Blues a welcome boost after missing the trip to face Real Madrid in midweek.

"Everybody seems okay (other than Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi)," admitted Tuchel.

"Romelu was back in training yesterday."

IMAGO / Sportimage

After the win in midweek at the Bernabeu, many will be pushing to continue in their starting roles at Wembley. Timo Werner will be itching to carry on his form after netting against both Southampton and Real Madrid.

Tuchel knows the dangerous and difficult task Chelsea will face this weekend against Patrick Vieira's side.

He added: “The constant level on which they are playing, high level of energy, commitment. They are playing throughout the season in the same way. It is a big belief, a real team effort, very close to the coach. They are calming the club down, calming the situation down which was not easy with so many players leaving before the season. Did a fantastic job, created a very energetic team full of individual quality and very, very dangerous counter-attacking team. A committed group, very tough to play against in the league and will be a tough one.

"For us and for them it is a huge opportunity to play at Wembley. We need to be very well prepared to control the counter-attacks, the individual quality, the dribbles and play with the same level of intensity. They can create a certain atmosphere, especially at Selhurst Park but also at Wembley.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube