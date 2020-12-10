Chelsea team news to face Everton: Ziyech & Hudson-Odoi out, Pulisic set to be available

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Everton in the Premier League.

Chelsea are 17 games unbeaten in all competitions and head to Goodison Park on Saturday in third place.

Gilmour will be pushing for minutes after a star performance in midweek. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard will be without Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to hamstring injuries, but the Blues boss revealed positive news on the injury front on Thursday in terms of injuries.

"We're the same as we were in midweek. Hakim Ziyech we know, and Callum are out for around a couple of weeks,

"Christian Pulisic had a tiny bit of awareness off the back of the Leeds game in one his hamstrings, but he's training normally so should be as we were."

