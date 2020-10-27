Chelsea will be without duo Kepa Arrizabalaga and Thiago Silva for their Champions League clash in Russia against FC Krasnodar on Wednesday evening.

Frank Lampard's side opened their Group E account with a goalless draw against Sevilla last week, and sit on one point with Rennes and Krasnodar who also drew.

The squad which travelled to Russia was confirmed, which sees Kepa remain out with a shoulder problem while Thiago Silva hasn't travelled.

Marcos Alonso will serve the final game of his three-match ban after his red card against Bayern Munich last season.

Confirmed Chelsea squad to face FC Krasnodar:

Mendy, Caballero, Ziger

Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson

Jorginho, Kante, Havertz, Ziyech, Mount, Kovacic

Werner, Pulisic, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

