SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea team news to face Krasnodar: Kepa Arrizabalaga and Thiago Silva not travelled with squad to Russia

Matt Debono

Chelsea will be without duo Kepa Arrizabalaga and Thiago Silva for their Champions League clash in Russia against FC Krasnodar on Wednesday evening. 

Frank Lampard's side opened their Group E account with a goalless draw against Sevilla last week, and sit on one point with Rennes and Krasnodar who also drew. 

The squad which travelled to Russia was confirmed, which sees Kepa remain out with a shoulder problem while Thiago Silva hasn't travelled. 

Marcos Alonso will serve the final game of his three-match ban after his red card against Bayern Munich last season.

Confirmed Chelsea squad to face FC Krasnodar:

Mendy, Caballero, Ziger 

Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Chilwell, James, Azpilicueta, Emerson 

Jorginho, Kante, Havertz, Ziyech, Mount, Kovacic 

Werner, Pulisic, Abraham, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Things Learned: Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea picked up their second clean sheet in as many games at Old Trafford.

Jevans99

Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea: Blues settle for point at Old Trafford

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw against Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea versus Manchester United in the Premier League.

Jevans99

Charly Musonda: What went wrong for Chelsea's forgotten man?

Charly Musonda - a name many Chelsea fans will be familiar with.

finnw34

Opposition View: Manchester United vs Chelsea ft. Stretford Paddock

Chelsea travel to the north west to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening in the Premier League, looking for three vital points after showing signs of improvement in the midweek clash with Sevilla.

Ben Davies

Preview: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to record a winning end to a busy week, and begin to build momentum.

Ben Davies

Jorginho addresses summer transfer links to Arsenal

Jorginho has spoken about speculation linking him with a summer move to Arsenal.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard reveals challenge in handing Hakim Ziyech minutes to boost match fitness

Frank Lampard has revealed how difficult it has been to integrate injured players returning to the Chelsea side in the middle of a season.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Frank Lampard's influence in Chelsea's interest of Declan Rice

Frank Lampard is the main reason why Chelsea want Declan Rice, a West Ham source has revealed.

Matt Debono