Chelsea team news to face FC Porto: Andreas Christensen returns, late decision on N'Golo Kante

The Chelsea team news to face FC Porto in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville looking to finish the job after their 2-0 victory in the first leg last week.

The 23-man travelling squad has been confirmed which sees Andreas Christensen return, but Billy Gilmour misses out once again after he was left at home by Tuchel.

Christensen missed Saturday's win over Crystal Palace due to injury. (Photo by Antonio Pozo/PRESSINPHOTO)

Upon arrival in Spain, Tuchel spoke to the media and confirmed the Blues team news to face Porto which saw the Blues boss remain coy on whether N'Golo Kante will start on Tuesday.

"First of all, I was unbelievably happy when he said he would travel with us to Seville last week," said Tuchel.

"The plan was for him to return against Palace, so he came back earlier than expected, and I was so happy he could feature against Porto in the first leg. He helped us in the final 10 or 15 minutes with his quality and defensive work.

"The downside to that is that he lost a little bit of sleep, rest and workload for training the next day, because of the travel we had to do and not getting back to London until the early hours of the morning.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"He couldn’t train the next day like he usually does, so we decided again to bring him on from the bench against Crystal Palace. This is the decision we made and we will manage him in the best way we can."

He added: "It’s difficult to imagine playing a game like this without N’Golo, so I think it is important we do look at him tomorrow before making a decision. We absolutely have to be careful with him.

"I will take a look at him after training tonight and see how he is in the morning before deciding whether he should start or whether he can be used from the bench again.

"The question for tomorrow is whether we want N’Golo to start or do we absolutely want him to finish the game."

