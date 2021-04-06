NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea team news to face FC Porto: Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham fit and in squad for Champions League tie

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea travel to Spain and not Portugal to face Portugal in the first-leg on Wednesday night due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, and Tuchel has delivered the latest fitness and injury news regarding his squad. 

The winners of the last-eight tie will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

The quarter-final tie will take place at Sevilla's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. 

The quarter-final tie will take place at Sevilla's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. 

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic picked up a tweak to his hamstring at the weekend during the 5-2 defeat to West Brom, but appeared for training on Tuesday morning and will be in the squad on Wednesday. While Thiago Silva also returned to the side on Saturday, getting sent off in the process, but is available for selection on Wednesday night. 

N'Golo Kante returned to full training and is fit enough to make the bench on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the media on team news, Tuchel confirmed: "They [Pulisic and Kante] are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad. Christian went out just before an injury could happen, he said it at half time that if he continued there would be an injury coming so we took him off.

"Tammy is in the squad and NG did a test and will be on the bench. He is comfortable to be on the bench."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

EyDhZ90W8AUOCx-
News

Chelsea team news to face FC Porto: Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham fit and in squad for Champions League tie

EySOPMFXIAMXLdy
Match Coverage

N'Golo Kante features in Chelsea training ahead of Champions League tie against FC Porto

sipa_31679481
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: FC Porto vs Chelsea | Champions League

sipa_32243813
Match Coverage

FC Porto vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

sipa_32336955
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: FC Porto vs Chelsea | Champions League

sipa_32834899
News

Christian Pulisic hands Chelsea boost ahead of Porto clash as he reports for training at Cobham

Belotti cover
Transfer News

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel eyeing summer move for £85M-rated Torino forward Andrea Belotti

sipa_32562045
Transfer News

Olivier Giroud 'holds talks with AS Roma' over summer move with forward set to leave Chelsea