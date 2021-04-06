Chelsea team news to face FC Porto: Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham fit and in squad for Champions League tie

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea travel to Spain and not Portugal to face Portugal in the first-leg on Wednesday night due to COVID-19 restrictions and regulations, and Tuchel has delivered the latest fitness and injury news regarding his squad.

The winners of the last-eight tie will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

The quarter-final tie will take place at Sevilla's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic picked up a tweak to his hamstring at the weekend during the 5-2 defeat to West Brom, but appeared for training on Tuesday morning and will be in the squad on Wednesday. While Thiago Silva also returned to the side on Saturday, getting sent off in the process, but is available for selection on Wednesday night.

N'Golo Kante returned to full training and is fit enough to make the bench on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the media on team news, Tuchel confirmed: "They [Pulisic and Kante] are fit enough to be in the squad and will be in the squad. Christian went out just before an injury could happen, he said it at half time that if he continued there would be an injury coming so we took him off.

"Tammy is in the squad and NG did a test and will be on the bench. He is comfortable to be on the bench."

