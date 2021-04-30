Chelsea team news to face Fulham: Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger miss out through injury

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel delivers double Chelsea injury blow ahead of Fulham clash

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Fulham in the Premier League.

Chelsea host their west London neighbours on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge looking to continue their goal of clinching Champions League qualification.

After a 1-1 draw in midweek against Real Madrid, they shift back to domestic duty but Tuchel will be without two key players.

He confirmed Mateo Kovacic remains out with a hamstring injury after a little setback, while Antonio Rudiger also misses out after sustaining an injury against Real.

He told the media: "No, unfortunately not," said Tuchel if Kovacic would return. "He trained but still not fully comfortable. Antonio Rudiger is also out, he picked up an injury in the last minute against Madrid."

Billy Gilmour is in the squad and in contention to face Fulham.

Tuchel added: "Could be tomorrow but it is not decided. N'Golo feels good, Jorginho looks good. 

"We miss Kova a lot, I have even the feeling that Jorginho and N'Golo can even step upto in doing everything to recover as fast as possible. They both looked good in training. 

"The decision will be made later today or tomorrow morning. Billy will be in the squad tomorrow."

