Chelsea team news to face Fulham: Reece James & Andreas Christensen return, N'Golo Kante suspended

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Fulham in the Premier League.

Chelsea make the short trip to their west London counterparts on Saturday evening at Craven Cottage, searching for their first league win since before Christmas.

Reece James and Andreas Christensen offered Lampard a boost as they returned to training this week following hamstring and knee injuries.

Though N'Golo Kante is unavailable for the Blues to face Fulham due to suspension.

Ahead of the local derby, Lampard confirmed the team news and revealed their are no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

"No new injuries, we are all good. N'Golo Kante's suspended but he's back in training with us from tomorrow, so we're all good."

