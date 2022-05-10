Thomas Tuchel has confirmed his Chelsea team news to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea travel to Elland Road to play Jesse Marsch's Leeds side who are in desperate needs of points in their bid to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Tuchel's men have only won one of their last five league matches, coming into the clash off the back of a 2-2 draw against Wolves at the weekend.

It was two dropped points as Tuchel's side surrendered a two goal lead late on, and now they will be wanting to secure a win in their final away league game of the season.

But they could be without midfield duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho after Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the pair are fighting to be fit, but is unsure if they will be available for selection.

"We are fighting for Jorgi and N'Golo," admitted the Chelsea head coach. "It will be close, I don't know if we will make it."

Jorginho returned to training at Cobham on Monday morning after missing the draw against Wolves.

Kante was also absent which saw Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic pair up in midfield, which could see them go again on Wednesday should the Italian and Frenchman be unavailable once again.

Tuchel is unlikely to risk them if they aren't fully fit with the FA Cup final at Wembley against Liverpool awaiting them on Saturday evening.

