Chelsea team news to face Leeds: Lampard confirms Blues have fully fit squad

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Leeds United. 

Chelsea host Leeds in west London on Saturday evening, which will see fans return to Stamford Bridge for the first time. 

The Blues are on an extraordinary run of form, unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions after 90 minutes and currently sit third in the league. 

Lampard has been nominated for November's Premier League Manager of the Month.

Lampard was able to make nine changes in the week to the team which beat Sevilla in the Champions League, which has given him a fresh squad ahead of this weekend's game. 

And on Friday in his pre-match press conference, Lampard confirmed that all of his squad is fit.

"Everyone is fit. We have a fully fit squad."

Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell and Reece James are all expected to be restored to the starting XI after being rested in midweek.

Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech were given minutes in midweek from the bench and will be hoping to come back into the side. 

Olivier Giroud will be eager to lead the line after his four goals in Sevilla on Wednesday.

