Chelsea team news to face Leeds United: Tammy Abraham & Thiago Silva out, Christian Pulisic available

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea travel to Elland Road to face Marcelo Biela's men looking to continue their unbeaten start to life under the German.

11 games in and the Blues are yet to suffer defeat - winning eight and drawing three.

Chelsea have already pulled off big results in the last couple of weeks, with wins over Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Everton.

Kai Havertz will be pushing for a start after his Man of the Match performance against Everton on Monday. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They have been fortunate enough to have a largely fully fit squad aside from the absences of Thiago Silva [thigh] and Tammy Abraham [ankle] in recent weeks.

And Tuchel confirmed the team news on Friday in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Yorkshire..

Silva and Abraham remain out for the Blues, but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

"Thiago had a little setback in training at the end of the training session, the day before yesterday, he felt at the very end something around the same area where he was injured so we had to take him off. He's back into a transition phase but not back in team training so he will be out.

"The same for Tammy who still has the ankle pain from the tackle against Burnley. He's still not 100% comfortable. Yesterday he went off, the day before was fine, and yesterday he had to cancel training.

"These two are out tomorrow but everybody else is available."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube