Chelsea team news to face Leicester City: N'Golo Kante ruled out with hamstring injury

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Leicester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea travel to the King Power on Tuesday evening looking to build on their narrow 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday, which ended a run of three consecutive defeats away from home in the league.

And the Blues will be keen to make it three wins in a row in all competitions against Brendan Rodgers side.

N'Golo Kante, who missed the win against Fulham due to suspension, is out with a hamstring problem. While Kurt Zouma and returning from injury Reece James were left on the bench and could come back into the fold.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be keen to be handed a starting role after another impressive performance off the bench against Fulham.

"Christensen's available, and N'Golo unfortunately isn't due to a hamstring injury," said Lampard on Monday in his pre-match press conference.

"They are the ones of note."

