Chelsea Team News to Face Liverpool: Kovacic & Kante Racing to Be Fit for FA Cup Final

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening. 

Chelsea head across the capital to Wembley hoping to land their first domestic trophy since Tuchel was appointed last January. 

They will be eager to end their Wembley woes which has seen them already lose their this season, also to Liverpool but in the Carabao Cup final, as well as the last two seasons FA Cup final against Arsenal and Leicester City. 

Now they head into the weekend's final with confidence following a 3-0 win over Leeds United on Wednesday night. But they suffered a blow when Mateo Kovacic was forced off with an ankle problem as a result of a dangerous Daniel James challenge that saw red. 

imago1011938274h

And Kovacic could be for for the final. Chelsea and the midfielder are doing everything they can to get him available for selection. The same can be said for N'Golo Kante who is desperate to be in contention. 

Tuchel said on Friday: “We tried today, actually. It’s pretty surprising to be in a situation where we can try it but Mateo wants to try it. Medical department gave green light to try it. The ‘advantage’ is that the ligament is anyway torn from the last incident so there is no new injury but heavy pain, was heavily swollen. We are hoping that maybe time is enough that he makes it. We will try in two and a half hours in training and we will know more about it.

imago1011938292h

On Kante, Tuchel added: “He is also trying. He tried yesterday in team training and trained more or less everything. Hopefully without a reaction. Was a reduced training session because of quite a long travel and fatigue of travelling. Was not a high intensity training session. We will try today with him. He is keen to make it. Hopefully he makes it to training 100% so we can plan with him tomorrow, would be good for us.

“It is the moment to take a risk, yeah," continued Tuchel on the fitness of players."

Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain unavailable for selection. 

