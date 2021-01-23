Chelsea team news to face Luton Town: Olivier Giroud returns, N'Golo Kante remains out

Frank Lampard has confirmed Olivier Giroud will return to the Chelsea squad to face Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round, but N'Golo Kante is unavailable on Sunday.

Chelsea face Luton in a must-win tie for Lampard with his job under increasing pressure following a poor recent run of form.

Lampard is set to have a fully fit squad to host the Championship side on Sunday afternoon, other than the absence of N'Golo Kante.

Giroud does return though to the side after missing the defeat to Leicester City in midweek with an ankle problem.

"Olivier is fit," confirmed Lampard to the official Chelsea website.

"He trained with us today [Friday] and he’s fine for the weekend.

"N’Golo on the other hand is not fit and won’t be available. He’s working outside on his own with the physios at the moment and we hope to have him back as soon as possible.

"We will have to see with N’Golo, as we don’t want to rush him, but we hope to have him back by next week."

Lampard is expected to name a strong line-up against Luton, just as he did in the third round against Morecambe.

"Luton are going to be a tough competitor," said Lampard on the Blues' opposition this weekend.

"They are going pretty well in the Championship, they are a good team, and this is the FA Cup and we know what comes with it. I’ll be picking a team to try and win the game and get us through to the next round."

