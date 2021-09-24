Chelsea Team News to Face Man City: Christian Pulisic & Mason Mount Ruled Out, Edouard Mendy Returns

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season in the league to six games as Pep Guardiola's men visit the capital.

Guardiola has lost all three games against Tuchel since he took charge of the Blues, with this meeting the first time the sides have met since Chelsea beat the Sky Blues in the Champions League final.

Tuchel was without Edouard Mendy for the previous two games after he picked up an injury against Zenit St Petersburg, but he will return in goal on Saturday, providing a big boost for the hosts.

However, Mason Mount picked up a knock in midweek against Aston Villa and will be left, while Christian Pulisic also remains sidelined.

"Christian Pulisic is still out. For Mason Mount it is too soon, a little minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a huge step, progress but it is not enough to be ready for 12:30 tomorrow. Everyone else is fit and ready.

"Mendy is available and will start tomorrow."

On Mount he added: "He’s very disappointed. I didn’t feel it during the match because it happened in the second half. He played through the injury and finished the game, he felt confident enough to take an important penalty in the shootout so it was a bit of a surprise. He is doing the steps for recovery, they are huge.

"It would have been possible for him to play maybe if the game was one day later. A very little, minor injury. It is a disappointment for him and us as he is a player that he counts on. It is the same, no matter his importance and how much we rely on him, the task is to find solutions without him now and bring him back as soon as possible."

