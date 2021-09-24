September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chelsea Team News to Face Man City: Christian Pulisic & Mason Mount Ruled Out, Edouard Mendy Returns

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season in the league to six games as Pep Guardiola's men visit the capital. 

Guardiola has lost all three games against Tuchel since he took charge of the Blues, with this meeting the first time the sides have met since Chelsea beat the Sky Blues in the Champions League final. 

sipa_33571921

Tuchel was without Edouard Mendy for the previous two games after he picked up an injury against Zenit St Petersburg, but he will return in goal on Saturday, providing a big boost for the hosts. 

However, Mason Mount picked up a knock in midweek against Aston Villa and will be left, while Christian Pulisic also remains sidelined. 

"Christian Pulisic is still out. For Mason Mount it is too soon, a little minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a huge step, progress but it is not enough to be ready for 12:30 tomorrow. Everyone else is fit and ready.

"Mendy is available and will start tomorrow."

sipa_35188385 (1)

On Mount he added: "He’s very disappointed. I didn’t feel it during the match because it happened in the second half. He played through the injury and finished the game, he felt confident enough to take an important penalty in the shootout so it was a bit of a surprise. He is doing the steps for recovery, they are huge.

"It would have been possible for him to play maybe if the game was one day later. A very little, minor injury. It is a disappointment for him and us as he is a player that he counts on. It is the same, no matter his importance and how much we rely on him, the task is to find solutions without him now and bring him back as soon as possible."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_35188222
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Man City: Christian Pulisic & Mason Mount Ruled Out, Edouard Mendy Returns

31 seconds ago
sipa_35197829
News

Trevoh Chalobah: Ruben Loftus-Cheek & Ross Barkley Took Chelsea Chances Handed By Thomas Tuchel

4 minutes ago
sipa_33415208
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Open' to Bayern Munich Transfer as Chelsea Contract Talks Stall

46 minutes ago
pjimage (22)
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger 'Angry' as Chelsea's Jules Kounde Contract Offer is Revealed

1 hour ago
Mendy AC
News

Revealed: Why Edouard Mendy Doesn't Play FIFA

1 hour ago
sipa_35187364
News

'Everyone's Looking Forward to it.' - Trevoh Chalobah Looks Ahead to Chelsea's Clash With Man City

1 hour ago
sipa_35188970
News

Revealaed: Kepa Arrizabalaga Breaks Petr Cech's Chelsea Penalty Record

2 hours ago
E9aWNZjWUAcvcwd
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Are in Much Better Shape Than Man City Ahead of Showdown

2 hours ago