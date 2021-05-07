Chelsea team news to face Man City: Mateo Kovacic remains out for the Blues

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Manchester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening looking to delay City's title celebrations. If Pep Guardiola's men beat the Blues, they will be crowned the 2020/21 champions.

For the Blues though, like City, they will be spurred on by their midweek progression into the Champions League final, with this league clash the dress rehearsal for the Istanbul final set to take place on May 29.

Chelsea were without Mateo Kovacic against Real Madrid and he will continue to be out for the Blues against Manchester City.

Tuchel is hoping to have him back for Arsenal, but admits it 'will be tight'.

"For the injury list, it doesn't change too much," Tuchel told the media on Friday. "Kova is out but we hope to bring him back for Arsenal and then hopefully for Wembley. It will be tight for Arsenal but for tomorrow he is out. Everyone else is ready."

He added on his team selection: "Haven't decided yet. We have one day less to recover and it's away game, so we are travelling today and that's a key factor at this time of the season. I imagine we'll need some fresh legs and fresh minds, guys who want to show they deserve a chance in a big fixture.

"If there will be new stuff tactical I don't know, I haven't decided yet. I have to look at who is available. There is a high possibility we will see some changes."

