Chelsea team news to face Man City: N'Golo Kante fit, Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen ruled out

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday evening at Wembley.

Chelsea head to Wembley looking to reach the FA Cup final for the second successive season, but will be keen to go one step further after falling to defeat against Arsenal last August.

They will come into the clash against Pep Guardiola's side with confidence after securing their place in the Champions League semi-finals after seeing off Porto in midweek.

Andreas Christensen wasn't fit enough to feature on Tuesday after a recent hamstring problem, while Mateo Kovacic picked up a hamstring injury during the Blues trip to Seville. 

And Tuchel confirmed the team news on Friday in his pre-match press conference that Christensen and Kovacic would both miss the match through injury. 

However, the Blues boss did confirm that N'Golo Kante would be fit to face Man City and is expected to start at Wembley.

"We have the green light for N'Golo because we've had three days. Mateo Kovacic is out and Andreas Christensen is also out of the game."

Sergio Aguero is out for Man City after Pep Guardiola confirmed he isn't fit enough for the semi-final clash.

