Chelsea team news to face Man City: Reece James out, Hakim Ziyech could return for Blues

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in their first game of 2021 and will be looking to kick the new year off with a win following a poor end to 2020, which has seen them take only four points from a possible 15.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Reece James was absent in the draw against Aston Villa due to a hamstring issue and he will remain out when the Blues welcome Man City to west London on Sunday.

Hakim Ziyech who has also been struggling with a hamstring problem is back in training and Lampard confirmed a decision hasn't been made if the Moroccan will feature against Man City.

"He's fit to train, he's trained the last two or three days," said Lampard on Ziyech. "I will have to make that decision to whether he is ready to start.

"Other than that, Reece James is out. He's got a small hamstring problem."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube