Chelsea team news to face Man Utd: Thiago Silva remains sidelined with thigh injury

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea host the Red Devils in west London ion the Premier League looking to close the gap to the four, currently sitting two points outside of the Champions League places.

This is arguably Tuchel's biggest week in charge of the club so far, and he passed the first test with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

(Photo by ANGEL RIVERO/MARCA/SIPA/Sipa USA)

He was without Thiago Silva in midweek after the Brazilian wasn't ready to return, but he won't be available again on Sunday.

Tuchel spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon and confirmed the latest Chelsea team news.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns ahead of the Premier League clash. Silva had an individual training session on Friday but isn't ready to return for the Blues.

Tuchel said: "Thiago cannot play on Sunday. He’s still not ready to return just yet.

"He did an individual session today out on the grass and he felt good. It was a big progress, a big step ahead on that front for him and I hope he can be back in contention for next week.

"Other than Thiago, we have no more injury concerns ahead of Sunday."

