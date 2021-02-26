NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Chelsea team news to face Man Utd: Thiago Silva remains sidelined with thigh injury

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea host the Red Devils in west London ion the Premier League looking to close the gap to the four, currently sitting two points outside of the Champions League places.

This is arguably Tuchel's biggest week in charge of the club so far, and he passed the first test with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

sipa_32417955

He was without Thiago Silva in midweek after the Brazilian wasn't ready to return, but he won't be available again on Sunday.

Tuchel spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon and confirmed the latest Chelsea team news.

Chelsea have no new injury concerns ahead of the Premier League clash. Silva had an individual training session on Friday but isn't ready to return for the Blues.

Tuchel said: "Thiago cannot play on Sunday. He’s still not ready to return just yet.

"He did an individual session today out on the grass and he felt good. It was a big progress, a big step ahead on that front for him and I hope he can be back in contention for next week.

"Other than Thiago, we have no more injury concerns ahead of Sunday."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32362566
News

Thomas Tuchel provides Thiago Silva injury update ahead of Man Utd clash

sipa_32325069
News

Thomas Tuchel refuses to confirm if Olivier Giroud will start against Manchester United

sipa_32159987
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United: Thomas Tuchel set to name one change from the win over Atletico Madrid

sipa_32324860
News

Chelsea team news to face Man Utd: Thiago Silva remains sidelined with thigh injury

sipa_31614213
News

Christian Pulisic reveals Chelsea player who is a dream to play with

sipa_28663484
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

sipa_32313444
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

sipa_32347973
Transfer News

Latest: Chelsea will have to pay in excess of £200M to land Erling Haaland this summer