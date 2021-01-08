NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Chelsea team news to face Morecambe: Reece James, N'Golo Kante & Andreas Christensen out

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Chelsea host the League Two side at Stamford Bridge with the cup tie set to go ahead despite a Covid outbreak at Morecambe, as they returned to training earlier this week. 

Lampard will be hoping to win on Sunday to start a run of form having seen his side only win one of their last six, which has seen his job come under 'serious threat'. 

And Lampard confirmed his team news on Friday afternoon, revealing trio Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen will all miss the cup tie. 

"Reece James is out for the game, although he will be training with us tomorrow but the game comes too early for him.

"That's the same with Andreas Christensen [knee] and N'Golo Kante is also out with a minor hamstring injury, which means he will miss this game. He's suspended for the Fulham game too on Friday so we will get him right. 

"Those three are out and the young players we've had training because of the original Covid rules meant we could only have a certain amount of players plus staff in the bubble. 

"An alteration to that recently has meant that we can have some academy players to call upon, who are being tested quite rightly in the process and that's a big plus for us in terms of being able to train at the level we want to train. So they've been into train with us and some may be involved in the game on Sunday."

