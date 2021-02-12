NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Chelsea team news to face Newcastle: Kai Havertz & Thiago Silva out, Timo Werner to return

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Steve Bruce's side at Stamford Bridge on Monday night and remain unbeaten under their German coach. 

He has managed five matches in all competitions, winning four and drawing his first match in charge, which has seen the Blues come back into contention for the top four spots. 

fbl-eng-facup-barnsley-chelsea (5)

They are currently in fifth place, one point off of Liverpool in fourth and will be hoping to continue their momentum against the Magpies. 

On Friday morning, Tuchel confirmed the Blues team news as they welcome Newcastle to west London.

"It’s too soon for sure for Thiago. We are aiming for Southampton and trying hard so let’s see if we make it but we cannot promise.

"It’s Friday and we still have three training sessions before the game. It should be absolutely okay for Timo to come back but maybe too close for Kai.

"I’m not sure if he’s out [of training] today but he will be missing this match as well."

