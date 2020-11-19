SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea team news to face Newcastle United: Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva out, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell could be involved

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League. 

Domestic action returns following the international break which sees the Blues currently occupy fifth spot in the league. 

With Chelsea in the early kick-off for Saturday, a win would see them move into first place for the time being prior to other fixtures being played elsewhere.

chelsea-v-sheffield-united-premier-league (39)
(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

And Lampard has confirmed that they will be without Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva for the trip to the north east. 

"Christian Pulisic is not fit for Newcastle but has stepped up his training slowly. It's been quite a problematic injury so we will stay cautious. 

"Thiago Silva has just landed, he just messaged me this afternoon, so he probably won't go to Newcastle because of the length of the journey and timings. 

brazil-v-venezuela-south-american-qualifiers-for-qatar-2022 (1)
(Photo by Nelson Almeida-Pool/Getty Images)

"We are still waiting on some results from the tests that we now have to do now the players have arrived back from their internationals. Unfortunately some are arriving back this afternoon, some played last night, so with the 12.30pm kick off on Saturday, this clearly brings a lot of challenges for us."

Lampard is 'positive' that Ben Chilwell will be available for the selection, while Kai Havertz could also be involved after he returned to training after testing negative for Covid-19 after he was hit with the virus prior to the win against Rennes earlier this month. 

"Kai Havertz is back after his period of self-isolation and he has been training this week. 

"He tested negative [for Covid-19] two days ago so he’s back training, more on his own actually, to get individually some of his fitness back.

"I haven't seen Ben Chilwell yet. He stayed with England, on the bench last night [Wednesday], obviously getting fantastic care with England, so I will see him this afternoon [Thursday]. He was improving, hence why he was on the bench. I am positive that he will be OK but I'll have to see later today."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'Chelsea will find a solution for Christian Pulisic', says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard insists Chelsea will find a solution to ensuring Christian Pulisic stays injury-free.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United: Antonio Rudiger set to make first Premier League start of the season

Following the recent international break, the Blues are back in action as they travel up north to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle.

Jevans99

Confirmed Officials: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday 21 November and it will be refereed by Craig Pawson at St. James Park.

Matt Debono

Trio set to miss Chelsea's game against Newcastle United

Chelsea have been handed a blow as three expected to miss Newcastle clash.

Matt Debono

January Business: Three Alternatives to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea’s pursuit of Declan Rice has been well chronicled.

finnw34

What are Chelsea's chances of winning the 2020/21 Premier League title?

In recent weeks, Chelsea have seen their hopes of winning the Premier League title this season increase following recent results.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea set to make fresh January move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice

Chelsea are set to make a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in January.

Matt Debono

Could Mateo Kovacic have to self-isolate due to positive Covid test in Croatia squad?

Mateo Kovacic will not have to self-isolate after his Croatian teammate Domagoj Vida was substituted at half-time during Croatia's 3-3 draw against Turkey after testing positive for Covid-19.

Matt Debono

Reece James on arrivals of duo Hakim Ziyech & Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed his relationship with new arrival Hakim Ziyech clicked early on.

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour provides positive injury update after knee injury

Billy Gilmour has provided a positive injury update following his return from a long-term knee injury.

Matt Debono