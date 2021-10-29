Chelsea Team News to Face Newcastle United: Kovacic, Pulisic, Lukaku & Werner Out But Quartet Return

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Newcastle United.

Chelsea travel to the north east to face interim Graeme Jones' side in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are top of the table and unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Cesar Azpilicueta (shoulder), Andreas Christensen (teeth), N'Golo Kante (muscle fatigue) and Christian Pulisic (ankle) all returned to training this week ahead of the league clash.

Tuchel confirmed the team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Pulisic remain out, while Mateo Kovacic is out with a hamstring injury.

“We have some better news than ahead of the Southampton game," Tuchel told the media. "Which means of course Timo and Romelu are still out because of their injuries.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early. Everyone else is available. Azpi, Ruben and NG are back on the pitch and with the team tomorrow, ready to play.”

Tuchel confirmed Kovacic's injury will leave him out for some weeks but took full responsibility for his injury.

"He injured by doing too much in training. It's my fault."

The Chelsea boss also revealed when he hoped Werner and Lukaku would return to the side from injury.

“I am not a friend of deadlines and not putting pressure. Both of them have a new target and that target is after the national break. This is what they aim for, what we aim for. Christian Pulisic, we are looking forward to the Burnley match. If it all goes right, he should be in the squad for the Burnley match and ready to play.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube