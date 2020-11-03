SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea team news to face Rennes: Christian Pulisic out of Champions League clash with 'minor hamstring injury'

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night. 

Chelsea currently sit top of Group E having won one, and drawn one. Meanwhile visitors Rennes are at the foot of the group, claiming just one point from their opening two group matches. 

Lampard received a blow on Saturday when Christian Pulisic injured his hamstring in the warm-up prior to the 4-0 win against Burnley, while Thiago Silva returned to the side after he was rested. 

But the Chelsea boss confirmed on Tuesday that the 22-year-old American would miss the European clash. 

"Christian had a scan yesterday, which showed a very minor injury to his hamstring.

"It’s very minor, which is good, and he’s already back outside. He won’t be fit for tomorrow’s game but we will see after that.

"It’s a relief for the injury to be on the small side, of course, and it felt that way to Christian. He made the right decision to pull out against Burnley.

"We are pleased it’s not a serious injury and we hope to have him back very soon, because he’s an important player for us."

Billy Gilmour is back in training with the first-team squad however isn't yet match ready, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to be out of Wednesday's clash as he continues his return from a shoulder problem.

