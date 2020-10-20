Chelsea team news to face Sevilla: Edouard Mendy trains, Thiago Silva expected to return to side

Chelsea face Sevilla on Tuesday night in the opening group game of Group E in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard's side let a two-goal lead slip on Saturday to draw 3-3 against Southampton in another horror show at the back for the Blues.

(Photo by Matthew Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

But the Chelsea boss will be keen to bounce back and claim the first three points of the new European campaign against Sevilla in midweek.

----------

Team News

Edouard Mendy missed the Saints draw after he picked up a thigh injury on international duty with Senegal, but he has trained ahead of the Champions League clash, which leaves Lampard with a decision to make over whether he starts against Sevilla on Tuesday.

(Photo by ChelseaFC)

Thiago Silva also missed Saturday's draw after Lampard left him out following his involvement with Brazil, but the 36-year-old is expected to be restored to the side.

Hakim Ziyech was given his debut at the weekend as he was given a run out, but is unlikely to start against Sevilla on Tuesday as he looks to build his match fitness up.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube