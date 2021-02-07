Chelsea team news to face Sheff Utd: Silva out, Havertz & Zouma could return

Chelsea face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday at Bramall Lane.

Thomas Tuchel's side head into the game with confidence having gone unbeaten in his first three games in charge of the Blues.

They will be spurred on by their 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, clinching the German's first win on the road.

Chelsea are currently in seventh place and have the chance to move into fifth with a win on Sunday night against Chris Wilder's men.

But Tuchel is set to be without a key player for their trip to Yorkshire.

Here's the latest Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United:

Thiago Silva

The 36-year-old is expected to be ruled out for the Blues after being substituted with a thigh strain on Thursday against Spurs.

Silva was on the stretch to clear a ball coming in behind the defence and sustained an injury, and he could be out for a couple of weeks.

Although the severity of the injury is yet to be revealed, Tuchel admitted post-Spurs that he would be a big doubt.

Kai Havertz & Kurt Zouma

The pair missed the win against Spurs after picking up issues in training on Wednesday and were forced to be out of the squad for their first win on the road under Tuchel.

But the pair have returned to training ahead of the Sheffield United clash and it could see them available for selection on Sunday.

