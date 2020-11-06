Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Chelsea currently sit in seventh in the league and face the Blades on Saturday evening in west London.

Chris Wilder's side have yet to win this season in the league and Lampard will be keen to take advantage of their poor form.

Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz missed the Rennes win in midweek through hamstring problems and testing positive for coronavirus, respectively.

Havertz remains out as he continued to self-isolate, while the Chelsea boss confirmed that Pulisic is also sidelined after not feeling comfortable during low-level training.

"[Christian Pulisic] is not fit to play. He is still suffering with his hamstring. He is not training at the moment.

"To be clear, he trained at a low-level in midweek when I made those quotes [on his return], and he wasn't comfortable so we have to keep looking for the right solution.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is back in the squad after his shoulder injury, but Billy Gilmour remains out.

"Kepa has recovered from his shoulder injury. He is still getting a slight bit of pain, but he is in the squad to face Sheffield United."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube