Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United: Thiago Silva remains out, Tammy Abraham in contention to return

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea host the Blades looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the competition where they finished runners-up in last season, following a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal back in August.

They face a Sheffield United, who have just parted company with Chris Wilder, after a 1-0 victory against Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round. Meanwhile, the Blades also narrowly progressed into the last-eight after a 1-0 win against Bristol City.

Chelsea are unbeaten in 13 games since Tuchel's appointment and will be looking to continue their fine form this weekend.

They were without Mason Mount and Jorginho for the win against Atletico Madrid in midweek due to suspension, but they are set to return to the side.

Thiago Silva remains out for the Blues with a thigh problem, but Tammy Abraham is back in contention to return.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed the team news ahead of the cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

On Silva, Tuchel said: "He wasn't on the pitch again. Now isn't the time to take a risk with him as it's the last day before the international break.

"It's already too long but I know how hard the medical team is working. So zero complaints. We are just waiting for him to be 100% free. Hopefully he can rejoin the group during the international break.

"Tammy was with the group today. We had a bit of scary moment as he stumbled against a twisted his ankle, it was a painful moment but hopefully not too serious. I hope he is in the squad on Sunday."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube