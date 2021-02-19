Chelsea team news to face Southampton: Havertz & Abraham set to return, Silva out, Pulisic major doubt

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea can extend their unbeaten start under Tuchel to seven games on the south coast which has seen them enter the top four for the first time during the German's tenure.

An away trip to St Mary's beckons for Chelsea at the weekend and Tuchel confirmed the team news in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham are set to be available for the Blues, but Christian Pulisic is a major doubt. Thiago Silva won't be risked either by the German.

"We are very happy that Tammy is very, very good and free for training today at 3pm," said Tuchel. "If things go well he’s in the squad.”

Tuchel added: “Thiago will be out for the game. He is not ready for the game.

"We have some issues with the calf of Christian Pulisic. Nothing big, just tight. There is a big question mark for Christian.”

Chelsea will be keen to cement their spot inside the top four on Saturday and to carry their momentum on ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid.

