Chelsea team news to face Spurs: Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz available for Blues

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea, in third, host the league leaders in west London as Lampard and Jose Mourinho meet once again.

The Blues made four changes in midweek to freshen the side up ahead of the London derby, which saw Thiago Silva return to the side after being rested last weekend.

Lampard said that Christian Pulisic would be fit for the London derby this weekend earlier in the week, and re-confirmed

"Team news is that we are as we were. Christian Pulisic is back in contention.

"He's fit. Where he is ready to start is a question mark. It's hard to gauge match fitness, and the training times as as they are with Covid, it's very hard to re-create match playing training.

"The rest of the players are preparing for the games every three days, and we don't have any academy games where we can mix bubbles.

"Every player coming back from fitness, including Christian, it's sometimes more difficult at the moment to get them ready to start games so we will see.

"Kai Havertz played some minutes the other day, it's probably more just checking on his potential for match fitness but we're in pretty good shape."

