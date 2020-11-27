SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea team news to face Spurs: Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz available for Blues

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. 

Chelsea, in third, host the league leaders in west London as Lampard and Jose Mourinho meet once again. 

The Blues made four changes in midweek to freshen the side up ahead of the London derby, which saw Thiago Silva return to the side after being rested last weekend. 

Lampard said that Christian Pulisic would be fit for the London derby this weekend earlier in the week, and re-confirmed

"Team news is that we are as we were. Christian Pulisic is back in contention. 

"He's fit. Where he is ready to start is a question mark. It's hard to gauge match fitness, and the training times as as they are with Covid, it's very hard to re-create match playing training. 

"The rest of the players are preparing for the games every three days, and we don't have any academy games where we can mix bubbles. 

"Every player coming back from fitness, including Christian, it's sometimes more difficult at the moment to get them ready to start games so we will see.

"Kai Havertz played some minutes the other day, it's probably more just checking on his potential for match fitness but we're in pretty good shape."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jose Mourinho on Chelsea: Another game for Tottenham against 'very good' Blues side

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho says facing his former side Chelsea is just 'another game' ahead of the London derby this weekend.

Matt Debono

Who approached Frank Lampard for Chelsea job in 2019

Frank Lampard became the new Chelsea head coach on July 4 2019 signing a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge after leaving Championship side Derby County.

Matt Debono

Leaked: Chelsea's 2021/22 Third Kit Colour Scheme

The reported colour scheme for the 2021/22 Chelsea third kit has been revealed by Footy Headlines.

Matt Debono

David Alaba's agent to hold talks with Chelsea in January over proposed transfer

The agent of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, Pini Zahavi will reportedly open talks with Chelsea in January over a proposed transfer.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea ready to beat Spurs to fight for number one spot

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta says they are ready to prove why they are London's number one side against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Matt Debono

Edouard Mendy: Chelsea want to keep good run going against Spurs

Edouard Mendy says Chelsea are looking to keep their unbeaten run going against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Matt Debono

Chelsea's full December fixture list has been confirmed

Frank Lampard and Chelsea have had their December fixture schedule confirmed after the latest round of Premier League broadcast selections were revealed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'definitely' interested in Lionel Messi should he leave Barcelona

Chelsea would be interested in signing Lionel Messi if he were to leave Barcelona next summer, according to Spanish expert Guillem Balague.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday 29 November and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge,

Matt Debono