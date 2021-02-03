Chelsea team news to face Spurs: Kai Havertz & Kurt Zouma doubts, Hakim Ziyech returns

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be looking to go three games unbeaten under Tuchel's tutelage since his appointment last week as they come up against an out-of-form Spurs side.

Jose Mourinho's men have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League prior to the London derby on Thursday.

Spurs are set to be without Harry Kane due to an ankle injury. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And Tuchel will have a full squad available against Spurs, apart from Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma.

The duo are doubts after picking up issues in training on Wednesday and will be examined ahead of the game.

Everyone else is fit for selection which will see the return of Hakim Ziyech.

"We had two little issues today on the training pitch. Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz went off the pitch with little issues. They are being checked now and it's questionable if they are in the squad for tomorrow. Everybody else is available."

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tuchel has been pleased with his squad since his arrival at the club: "I am very pleased with the behaviour and the atmosphere we have right now. We have to be focused and keep on going because this is exactly how it should be to grow as a team."

And if the Blues beat Spurs on Thursday, the German revealed what beverage he would have to celebrate.

"If we win against Tottenham, maybe I prefer a gin and tonic. I'm not a beer or a wine guy."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube