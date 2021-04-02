Chelsea team news to face West Brom: N'Golo Kante out, Thiago Silva available

Thomas Tuchel has delivered the Chelsea team news to face West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea host the Baggies looking to continue where they left off prior to the international break. They are 14 games unbeaten since Tuchel took over back in January.

And Tuchel received a welcome boost as he confirmed Thiago Silva is fit and available for selection, but he has been handed a blow after ruling out N'Golo Kante for Saturday's match.

Timo Werner has also been confirmed to play in the Blues attack on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Tuchel said: "Everybody was in training today, except N'Golo Kante who was doing individual work. Everybody else was out on the pitch and that's good news."

He added on Kante: "He is doing individual training and tomorrow the game and he can't be with the squad."

Tuchel was also pleased to have all his defenders available for selection.

"It's the best situation you can have as a manager. We can substitute players or replace players that are injured without a loss of quality. That is very good, gives us a good feeling. Tomorrow will see Thiago available and everyone else is fit. It's the same with the goalkeepers.

"It's very important to have this at this time of the season. We need everybody in top shape."

Conor Gallagher will be unavailable for the visitors due to being ineligible to play against his parent club.

