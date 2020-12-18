NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Chelsea team news to face West Ham: Hakim Ziyech & Callum Hudson-Odoi return to training

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League on Monday.

Chelsea are looking to bounce back in their final game before Christmas after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premier League for the first time this season

Pedro Neto's stoppage time goal inflicted defeat on Chelsea at Molineux. 

Pedro Neto's stoppage time goal inflicted defeat on Chelsea at Molineux. 

The Blues have been without Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have been nursing hamstring injuries, while Christian Pulisic has appeared to have shrugged off his hamstring problem after starting on Tuesday night. 

Lampard hoped Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi would return to training this week and they have, however the Chelsea boss said they will assess ahead of the London derby if they will be involved or not.

"It is their first day back with the group today training at a decent level, so I will have to see how they are the next two or three days to see if they make West Ham."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (8)
News

Lampard: Kai Havertz needs to be given time to settle in at Chelsea

49658913
News

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on rejection of five substitutes proposal

49495184
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs West Ham | Premier League

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-chelsea
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face West Ham: Frank Lampard set to name an unchanged side in a must-win for the Blues

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-aston-villa (1)
News

Frank Lampard: Chelsea don't regret letting 'fantastic' Declan Rice leave academy

fbl-eng-pr-west-ham-crystal-palace (2)
News

Frank Lampard delivers verdict on David Moyes and West Ham

burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league (3)
News

Frank Lampard delivers Callum Hudson-Odoi hamstring injury update

manchester-united-v-chelsea-premier-league (2)
News

Frank Lampard provides Hakim Ziyech hamstring injury update

EphZxFsXIAUN9BB
News

Chelsea team news to face West Ham: Hakim Ziyech & Callum Hudson-Odoi return to training