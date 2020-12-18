Chelsea team news to face West Ham: Hakim Ziyech & Callum Hudson-Odoi return to training

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League on Monday.

Chelsea are looking to bounce back in their final game before Christmas after suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Pedro Neto's stoppage time goal inflicted defeat on Chelsea at Molineux. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Blues have been without Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have been nursing hamstring injuries, while Christian Pulisic has appeared to have shrugged off his hamstring problem after starting on Tuesday night.

Lampard hoped Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi would return to training this week and they have, however the Chelsea boss said they will assess ahead of the London derby if they will be involved or not.

"It is their first day back with the group today training at a decent level, so I will have to see how they are the next two or three days to see if they make West Ham."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube