Chelsea team news to face West Ham: Mateo Kovacic remains out with hamstring problem

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Chelsea head to the London Stadium to face the Hammers as the race for the top four intensifies with six games to play. The Blues are ahead of their London counterparts on goal difference and Saturday's clash could prove pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification. 

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante could start in midfield for Chelsea on Saturday. 

And the Blues have a clean bill of health other than Mateo Kovacic who remains out with a hamstring problem. 

"The team news is there is no news," Tuchel told the media on Friday. "Mateo is still out, everyone else is ok."

On Kovacic's return dates, Tuchel added: "Me, personally, I think we can hope for Fulham. But don't take that for granted. Maybe the physios and doctors will kill me for that. So maybe Fulham, which is between the Madrid games.

"Tomorrow is a game, then we have two days to prepare for Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League. Without training, that won't happy. So Fulham is the target."

Tuchel is aware of the threat West Ham pose and needs his side to be fully focused for their trip across the capital. 

"We need to be very focused tomorrow," continued Tuchel. "It's clearly a big game. We arrive fourth and above West Ham so we should be confident. But I know my team and they know they need a top performance.

