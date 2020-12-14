Chelsea team news to face Wolves: Christian Pulisic back in Blues squad for Premier League clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Wolves in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back immediately from their 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday, which saw their 17-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Lampard was without all three of his wingers - Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi for the trip to Merseyside.

But Lampard confirmed Pulisic will be in the squad to face Wolves but is unsure if the 22-year-old will start or not.

"He was out the squad for injury, he was struggling with his hamstring at the weekend.

"He trained when we played against Everton on Saturday and it felt better so he's back in the squad for tomorrow. It is yet to be decided whether he starts or not.

"It is obviously positive news from where it was at the weekend."

